Man United edge closer to next summer signing after holding positive talks

Manchester United’s transfer business is set to continue moving into the final days of the transfer window.

The Red Devils have completed the signings of Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui.

They are now targeting a move for a midfielder and their primary target is Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

The Premier League giants have been linked with a move for the Uruguayan midfielder all summer but now they are making progress over bringing him to Old Trafford this summer.

Transfer specialist Ben Jacobs has provided the latest update about the talks between Man United and PSG regarding the transfer of Ugarte.

Jacobs told GiveMeSport:

“PSG are prepared to let Ugarte go, especially because Joao Neves has joined and whereas, in the early part of the window, they were very firm on this 60 million euros asking price.

“Now they’re prepared to agree a structure with Manchester United or any club that is a little bit more appealing from the perspective of a suitor.

“So a loan with obligation is likely to be the formula, and Manchester United and PSG have held positive talks, Ugarte has already agreed personal terms.”

A loan move with an obligation to buy would suit Man United as they have already spent a good amount of money this summer and are now looking to manage their finances.

They have not been able to generate funds from their sales so now they have to manage the situation smartly.

Man United desperately need a new midfielder

Ugarte joined the club last summer but the French league champions are willing to let him leave the club and their signing of Joao Neves shows the direction they want to take.

Man United will be happy to get the deal over the line soon and make him a part of Erik ten Hag’s midfield in the coming days.

He will provide the Red Devils strength and physicality in the middle of the park and give them another option.

With the future of Scott McTominay and Christian Eriksen uncertain at the club, signing a midfielder was a certainty this summer.