Man United outcast offered hope for future as Barcelona emerge as a new option

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho is facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

After his poor form and fallout with manager Erik ten Hag last season, it became clear that the player will be either sold or loaned out again by the Red Devils.

His fine form for Borussia Dortmund last season during his loan spell has attracted interest from Paris Saint-Germain but a new option has now emerged for the English winger.

According to Sport, Barcelona are monitoring the Man United winger as they search the market to strengthen their wide position.

The La Liga giants are targeting a move for Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, however, if they fail to land the Italian, they will make a move for Man United’s Sancho.

The English winger is being considered as an alternative option by the Spanish club.

Sancho is way down the pecking order at Old Trafford and a move away from the Premier League or from Man United in particular makes sense for the player.

The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford and even Antony are all ahead of him in the hierarchy for the wide positions.

As per the report, a loan to Barcelona is unlikely for Sancho as the Red Devils want his future club to pay all his salary.

Given the amount of money Sancho earns in a season, Barcelona would find it difficult to afford him due to their financial issues.

Jadon Sancho needs a move away from Man United

The former Dortmund winger built his relationship again with the manager after their public feud last season but still, he is not expected to be a part of his plans for this season.

To get more playing time and continue his growth as a player, a move away from Old Trafford is just what his career needs.

The performances he displayed for Dortmund last season showed he can play well in a supportive environment and if given the right amount of opportunities.

The player was not involved in Man United’s opening match of the season against Fulham and he is expected to depart before the transfer deadline.