“Here we go” – Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd’s fifth summer signing

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Guidars FC to sign Mali youth international Sekou Kone, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Still just 18 years old, Kone is regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Africa right now and already has 12 caps to his name for Mali at youth level.

Kone has previously been linked with a number of other Premier League clubs, including Liverpool and Wolves, while he has also been dubbed the ‘next Yaya Toure’.

Romano confirmed on Thursday that United had seen off competition from ‘several clubs’ to sign the 2006-born wonderkid, who started every game in Mali’s run to third place at the 2023 U17 World Cup.

EXCLUSIVE: Man United agree deal to sign 2006 born Mali international talent Sékou Koné from Guidars FC, here we go! Koné was on the list of several clubs but United have agreed deal today. Considered top talent, he's part of long term plans similar to Chido Obi Martin.

Whether United intend to loan Kone out or have him develop in their academy remains to be seen.

Regardless, the teenager joins Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Zirkzee, and Noussair Mazraoui as Man Utd’s fifth signing of what has been a busy summer at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at home to Fulham on Friday.

Next up for Erik ten Hag’s men is a trip to Brighton on Saturday lunchtime.