Napoli reach agreement with Brighton to sign Billy Gilmour; medical soon

Napoli have been one of Europe’s busiest teams this summer.

The Italian club, led by Antonio Conte, have already made four first-team signings, including new centre-back pairing Rafa Marin and Alessandro Buongiorno.

However, after bolstering his defensive options, Conte is now looking to reinforce his midfield.

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay has been heavily linked with a move to Naples but, so far, the only club to make the Red Devils a formal offer has been Fulham.

Napoli closing in on Billy Gilmour

Seemingly ending their pursuit of McTominay, Napoli, according to transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, have now reached an agreement worth £15 million with Brighton and Hove Albion for fellow Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The 23-year-old, who has been at the Amex for two years, is being lined up to have his Napoli medical tests early next week.

Although Gilmour has struggled to become an indispensable player for the Seagulls, playing under Conte will offer him the chance to reignite his career and remind everyone why he was so highly rated inside Chelsea’s youth academy.

During his time with Brighton, Gilmour, who has two years left on his contract, has registered four assists in 59 games in all competitions.