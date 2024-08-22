Trouble at Newcastle? Report reveals attacker’s frustration with Eddie Howe’s decision last weekend

Newcastle United star Harvey Barnes has reportedly been left frustrated with manager Eddie Howe after being excluded from the starting XI in the Magpies’ Premier League opener against Southampton last weekend.

According to Daily Mail, the former Leicester City winger was disappointed not to feature from the start, especially after regularly starting in pre-season.

Barnes featured prominently in pre-season, starting five of the six games as Howe prepared his team for the new campaign.

His performances during those matches seemed to have bolstered his chances of making the starting XI for the opening game. However, when the squad was announced, Barnes found himself on the bench.

Newcastle’s winning start to the season

Newcastle won the game 1-0, with Joelinton scoring the only goal of the game in the 45th minute to give the Magpies a winning start to the new season.

The win was particularly impressive given that the Magpies played with 10 men for more than an hour after Fabian Schar was sent off in the 28th minute.

Southampton dominated possession and created more chances, but Newcastle’s resolute defence held firm to see out the victory.

Newcastle will look to build on their winning start when they face Bournemouth away from home on Sunday.

With competition for places fierce within the squad, it remains to be seen whether Howe will shake up his starting XI for the upcoming fixture or if Barnes will once again have to prove his worth from the bench.