Newcastle enquire about signing Argentina midfielder in last minute deal

Newcastle United are set to have a busy end to the summer transfer window.

Not only do the Magpies remain locked in talks to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for a fee that is set to surpass £65 million, but there is also talk of Kieran Trippier leaving St. James’ Park before the August 30th deadline.

The England international is rumoured to want more playing time and has emerged as a transfer target for Everton (David Ornstein).

However, it isn’t just their defence that the Magpies are looking to overhaul. According to recent reports in South America, Eddie Howe’s side have made a recent enquiry for Olympiacos midfielder Santiago Hezze.

Although playing in Greece, Hezze, 22, is an Argentina international with his most recent appearances coming in the Paris 2024 Olympics where he featured in three matches.

The 22-year-old is thought to be a target of Howe’s with the English manager looking to bolster his options as he heads into the Premier League’s second Game Week.

During his first year with Olympiacos, Hezze, who has four years left on his deal, and is valued at around £10 million, has directly contributed to four goals in 51 games in all competitions.