Exclusive: Newcastle battling Man United for signature of combative international ace 

With just over a week left to go of the summer transfer window most clubs have got their squads nailed down, however, there’s still the opportunity to get late deals done, and that seems to be what Newcastle intend to do in the final days.

The Magpies don’t have European football to worry about this season, meaning the chances of a recurring injury list isn’t as high as it was last season, but it does also threaten their chances of landing any big names.

Newcastle and Man United battling for Rabiot

For example, CaughtOffside sources understand that Newcastle are very serious about acquiring Adrien Rabiot as they aim to strengthen their midfield, however, other Premier League clubs can offer the 28-year-old the Champions League football he craves.

Although the North East giants are prepared to offer the Frenchman a lucrative salary package and a long-term contract, with some reports suggesting a three-year deal is on the table, it’s believed that Rabiot is keen to take his time as he wants to understand what other offers may be forthcoming.

Meanwhile, sources have also advanced that Premier League trio Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal remain in the race.

The Gunners see Rabiot as a valuable addition to their squad but may not be able to offer as much football as the North West giants.

Indeed, it’s understood that Rabiot’s priorities include finding a club where he can play regularly as well as receiving a competitive salary.

His agent and mother, Veronique Rabiot, has previously stated that they are still evaluating all the offers on the table and have not made a final decision yet.

With the Premier League being a highly competitive and attractive destination, however, CaughtOffside sources understand that Rabiot is leaning towards a move to England over any other European league.