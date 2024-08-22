Newcastle star demands to leave the club with transfer deadline fast approaching

With just over a week left in the transfer window to shut down, Newcastle United have suffered a major blow.

One of their key players has decided that he wants to leave the club, despite two years left on his current contract with the club.

Under the leadership of Eddie Howe, the Magpies have done their transfer business smartly.

They have managed to offload players like Yankuba Minteh and Elliot Anderson to save the club from breaking financial rules while players like Lewis Hall and Lloyd Kelly have arrived to sort out the defensive issues.

However, right-back Kieran Trippier wants to leave Newcastle United, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The England international wants a move away from St James’ Park as he wants regular first team football.

The right-back is attracting interest from Sean Dyche’s Everton side and talks between both the clubs have already taken place.

The Toffees are exploring a loan move for the English right-back, who was a part of the England national team at the Euro 2024 this summer.

Trippier joined the club back in 2022 and since then he has been a fan favourite at the club.

The defender has not only played a part in defending but has also helped the attackers with his crosses and assists during his time at Newcastle.

Trippier is not guaranteed first team football at Newcastle

The England international has fallen down the pecking order at the club and that has made him decide that he wants a move away from the club.

During his absence in the first match of the season, the Magpies were captained by midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Everton’s interest in signing the defender makes complete sense as Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson are currently injured while Ashley Young is not in the best of forms.

Dyche has worked with Trippier in the past during their time at Burnley together and the opportunity to reunite with his former manager will surely attract the defender.