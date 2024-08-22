Newcastle United lining up triple swoop for three out-of-favour Chelsea players

Newcastle United are weighing up a triple swoop for Chelsea trio Raheem Sterling, Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are still in the market to strenghten a number of key positions, including the wings and across their backline — especially with the likes of Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron heavily linked with moves away from St. James’ Park.

Having already sold Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh for handsome fees to Nottingham Forest and Brighton, respectively, Eddie Howe is keen to reinforce his squad after suffering a wretched injury crisis last season.

Newcastle have managed to bring in Lloyd Kelly, William Osula and Odysseas Vlachodimos, while making Lewis Hall’s loan from Chelsea permanent. However, they don’t look finished yet.

Newcastle line up triple Chelsea swoop

According to GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle are looking to make the most of Chelsea’s summer overhaul by cherrypicking three out-of-favour players.

Their report states that the Magpies are plotting a triple swoop for Sterling, Disasi and Madueke.

The former looks set to leave Stamford Bridge after being stripped of the No.7 shirt, which has been passed on to summer arrival Pedro Neto.

Madueke, meanwhile, has already been linked with Newcastle throughout the summer.

And Disasi would add some much-needed versatility to Howe’s backline after filling in for eight games at right-back last season, playing another 35 times at centre-back.

Together, GIVEMESPORT states the trio currently earn £455k per week at Stamford Bridge and each has a long-term contract at the club.

The bloated nature of Chelsea’s squad means that the transfer fees, at least, may be negotiated down, but it remains to be seen what Newcastle can do about the massive salary each player will demand.

Nevertheless, they would provide the quality needed for Newcastle to sustain another push for European qualification this season.