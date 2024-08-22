Surprise Premier League outfit land Chelsea striker ahead of transfer deadline

The transfer market wheels keep turning at Stamford Bridge with another player out the door in the current window for Chelsea.

Not a day seems to go by in transfer windows these days without the Blues being mentioned as either buyers or sellers, and the truth is, with 39 players in the first team squad (transfermarkt), that’s perfectly understandable.

Enzo Maresca really does have his work cut out this season, and whilst he appears to have made some definitive decisions on players which speaks of a manager that isn’t cowed by tough choices, he has to bring success to the West London outfit.

Under Clearlake Capital, Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino have all failed to deliver the required outcomes.

All three could be considered to be top class managers and coaches and yet they weren’t considered the right fit for Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali.

It’s best not to mention Frank Lampard’s caretaker stint either.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja completes Ipswich medical

With that sort of background, it’s a brave decision from Maresca to step out of Pep Guardiola’s shadow, particularly given that he has no managerial top-flight experience in any of the European leagues.

In any event, he’ll live and die by his decisions and the fact that he’s willing to put a few noses out of joint in the process bodes well in terms of his strength of character.

The latest player to be eased out of the club is perennial underachiever, Armando Broja.

?? Armando Broja has completed medical tests as new Ipswich Town player. ???? https://t.co/8MOGlCE3WT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 21, 2024

According to CaughtOffside columnist and transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, the Albanian has completed his medical with Ipswich Town, and so it would only appear to be a matter of time before he turns out for the Premier League new boys.

Clearly he’ll need to improve on three goals in the last two seasons (transfermarkt) if he wants to be considered a success at Portman Road.