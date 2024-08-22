4x Premier League winner offered to West Ham today for transfer

West Ham United have been one of the busiest teams in the summer transfer window.

They have managed to strengthen all the positions in their line up after spending £122m.

New manager Julen Lopetegui has kicked off the new era at the club with a defeat against Unai Emery’s Aston Villa side.

Their transfer business has still not finished with more players expected to arrive at the club before the deadline in just over a week.

According to TBR Football, West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea.

The Blues have told Sterling that he will not be a part of their squad for the Premier League this season.

The English winger is not in manager Enzo Maresca’s plans and his future at Stamford Bridge is now looking dark.

However, that could work in the favour of West Ham United, who are still looking for new signings and they have the opportunity to sign the former Manchester City player before the transfer deadline.

The report has mentioned that Juventus are in talks to sign Sterling this summer but the player prefers to stay in England and London in particular.

Sterling’s representatives are making sure that the player is offered to all the Premier League clubs this summer and they get the opportunity to explore all the options.

His future remains unclear but one thing is certain, he is heading out of the club in the next few days.