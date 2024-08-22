Barcelona dealt blow as £80m target “100%” not leaving says CEO of European giants

Barcelona have been linked to AC Milan winger Rafael Leao this week but the Portuguese star will not be leaving the San Siro this summer according to the Italian giants’ CEO.

The Catalan giants have still been dealing with severe financial issues this summer and have had to part ways with Ilkay Gundogan this week in an attempt to help them register new signing Dani Olmo with La Liga.

The Euro 2024 winner completed a move to Barca from RB Leipzig during the current transfer window as part of a deal worth an initial €55m, with an additional €7m due in potential add-ons.

That makes it difficult for Barcelona to complete another big signing, yet according to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish giants are aiming to make another before the end of the summer transfer window.

The report states that President Joan Laporta’s favourite option for the left wing is AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, who would cost them between £70m and £80m.

However, the Portugal international will be going nowhere according to Milan’s CEO Giorgio Furlani.

AC Milan CEO says Barcelona target Rafael Leao is “not leaving the club”

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Furlani has stated that Leao is “100%” going nowhere and that the winger will not ask to leave the Serie A giants before the transfer window shuts.

“Rafa Leão will not leave AC Milan this summer,” the Milan CEO said via Fabrizio Romano. “Barcelona move? No chance. No way. He’s not leaving the club. 100%.

“If Rafa asks to leave? He’s not gonna ask to leave the club.”

Leao has been a major player for Milan in recent years since joining the Italian team from Lille in 2019, going on to feature in 211 matches, scoring 58 goals alongside 50 assists.

The Portuguese talent has a contract with the club until 2028 and even without that, a move to Barcelona is impossible this summer from the La Liga outfit’s point of view.