Unwanted Chelsea star’s exit in doubt as talks on Thursday didn’t go to plan

Chelsea met with Napoli on Thursday regarding the sale of Romelu Lukaku and talks over the striker did not go to plan.

The Belgian has been linked to the Serie A club all summer as Antonio Conte has been eager to reunite with the 31-year-old. The striker had one of the best seasons of his career working with the Italian coach at Inter and they are now trying to replicate it in Naples.

However, a deal for Lukaku has been complicated as it is slightly linked to the future of Victor Osimhen, who wants to leave Napoli before next week’s deadline.

There were talks related to the sale of Lukaku in London on Thursday between representatives of Chelsea and Napoli’s sporting director, Giovanni Manna. According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the meeting went on for several hours but it did not go to plan.

There were some differences regarding the structure in which the transfer fee would be paid and they left the talks without an agreement. The transfer journalist states that the clubs will meet again as both want to get the deal over the line.

Romelu Lukaku needs Napoli move to happen

Lukaku is currently training away from the Chelsea senior team and having watched Napoli lose their opening Serie A game 3-0 to Hellas Verona at the weekend, the Belgian will be frustrated in London knowing he could have helped Conte’s team.

This transfer has always been complicated and it looks like it still is but it is one that needs to get over the line for everybody’s sake.

It would be a disaster if the transfer collapsed, therefore, the next meeting needs to be a positive one.