Cristiano Ronaldo reaches more YouTube subscribers than Barcelona in just one day

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to take YouTube by storm, with his subscriber numbers shooting up in just the first day that he started an official account on the video-sharing platform.

The Al Nassr and Portugal forward is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in world football and has been for a long time, so it’s not too surprising to see people flocking to see what he’ll be up to on YouTube.

It’s pretty remarkable, however, to see that Ronaldo now actually has more subscribers than Barcelona on YouTube – an entire football club, and in fact one of the biggest football clubs in the world…

Ronaldo has had an incredible career at the top level of football, putting in consistently world class performances for Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus down the years.

The 39-year-old is coming towards the end of his playing days, however, as he surely can’t keep going on for that much longer as he prepares to turn 40 in a few months.

With that in mind, it’s not too surprising to see Ronaldo preparing for life after football by setting up a venture like this, as he’s a big enough global celebrity that there’s sure to be plenty of demand to see what he gets up to away from the pitch.