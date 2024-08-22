Barcelona forward Vitor Roque has rejected a transfer approach from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal as he looks set to join Real Betis instead, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano provided some insight into Roque’s situation as he looks set to leave Barca for a loan move to Betis after a difficult spell at the Nou Camp.

The talented young Brazilian hasn’t really got going yet at Barcelona, and Romano expects his loan stint with Betis will be key to determining if he has a long-term future with the Catalan giants.

Roque was seemingly keen to stay in La Liga, having turned down not only an offer from Saudi Arabia, but also Serie A outfit Lazio, while Sporting Lisbon also seem to have failed with a move despite at one point looking like one of the frontrunners.

Roque transfer saga explained by Fabrizio Romano

“Another Barcelona exit to watch is Vitor Roque, who now looks set to move to Real Betis on loan rather than choosing a permanent move to Sporting Lisbon,” Romano said.

“Roque also had other offers, Al Hilal for sure, but the player rejected them. Then in Italy also Lazio considered a move for Roque, but Sporting were pushing with €20m plus add-ons bid, rejected by the player as he wants to stay in Spain.

“It’s not been an easy time for him at Barca so far, but in football things can change fast, so his Barca future, in my opinion, is still open as his performances at Betis will mark his future.”

Roque could still have a bright future in the game, and Barcelona fans will no doubt hope he can put this little blip behind him and go on to fulfil his enormous potential.