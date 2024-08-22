Aston Villa are reportedly working on a deal to sign Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion.

The 20-year-old striker has been involved in transfer negotiations for much of the summer. Despite being wanted by Chelsea as part of Conor Gallagher’s switch to Atletico Madrid, Omorodion’s transfer to Stamford Bridge fell through at the last hour.

Forced to continue at the Metropolitano Stadium while Chelsea turned their attention to new permanent signing and returning former loanee Joao Felix, Spain’s Omorodion, who does not feature in Diego Simeone’s plans, faces an uncertain future.

Aston Villa in talks to sign Samu Omorodion

However, according to a recent report from Fichajes, the Atletico Madrid striker still has the chance to move to the Premier League with Aston Villa’s head of operations, Monchi, currently locked in talks to bring the 20-year-old to the Midlands.

Although Omorodion has yet to make his senior debut for Simeone’s Los Colchoneros his eight goals while on loan for Alvares last season have caught the attention of Monchi, and the 55-year-old’s opinion is highly valued among those within the industry.

Consequently, the Villains are believed to be willing to meet Atletico Madrid’s £30 million asking price, and should an agreement be reached, would see the club’s summer spending reach £150 million.