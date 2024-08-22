“Deal to be sealed” – Romano shares latest on 22-year-old as transfer nears completion; Liverpool have given the green light

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is close to completing a transfer away from Anfield, with Brentford emerging as his chosen destination.

The Dutch centre-back had been linked with a move throughout the summer, with both Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen expressing strong interest in securing his services.

Yesterday, renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that Liverpool had given the green light to both Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen after agreeing to a £20 million deal, plus £5 million in add-ons, with both clubs.

The final decision was left to Van den Berg, who was set to choose between the Premier League and Bundesliga sides after discussions with their respective managers.

Van den Berg chooses Brentford

In his latest update, Romano confirmed that Van den Berg has opted to join Brentford.

The player is scheduled to undergo a medical today before finalizing his move to the Bees.

Romano shared the following on X:

“Sepp van den Berg has decided to go to Brentford as he accepted their proposal, here we go! Liverpool and Brentford finalising deal for £25m package while player set for medical tests later today. Deal to be sealed in the next 24h.”

With Van den Berg’s departure imminent and Joe Gomez’s future at the club also uncertain, Liverpool may need to consider reinforcing their defensive options.

Currently, Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are expected to be the first-choice centre-back pairing under new manager Arne Slot, but depth remains a concern.

If Gomez leaves too, the Reds will be left with Jarell Quansah as the only backup option, which could leave them exposed should injuries or suspensions impact their starting centre-backs.

As the transfer window draws closer to its end, it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will dip into the market to sign another centre-back.