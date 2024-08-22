Premier League new boys preparing bid for Arsenal fan favourite, Gunners want permanent deal

Premier League new boys Southampton are preparing a loan bid for Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale as the Saints consider making a move for the goalkeeper ahead of next week’s transfer deadline.

The English shot-stopper is out of favour at the North London club after Mikel Arteta replaced the 26-year-old with David Raya last season, before signing the Spaniard permanently this summer. The former Brentford star will be Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper throughout the 2024/25 campaign, which has left the future of Ramsdale uncertain.

Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium all summer with Wolves being the latest club to have held talks for the Arsenal goalkeeper.

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are set to join the race for the Englishman and are preparing a loan bid to try and bring the 26-year-old to St Mary’s Stadium ahead of Deadline Day.

The North London club would prefer to part ways with Ramsdale permanently, however, they would be open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy. The England star is very likely to leave Arsenal before the transfer window shuts, despite being a fan favourite at the Emirates.

Will Arsenal replace Aaron Ramsdale if the goalkeeper leaves?

Arsenal will replace Ramsdale before the transfer window shuts should the 26-year-old leave the Gunners over the coming days.

The Premier League club have been linked with a move for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, who has a €30m release clause in his current contract. According to Relevo, the North London outfit would have to pay that fee in order to get a deal done, which seems a lot for a second-choice goalie.

Arteta and his team may identify a cheaper option ahead of Deadline Day as it looks more certain that Ramsdale’s days at Arsenal are numbered after an exciting three years.