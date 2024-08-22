Stan Collymore’s message to Liverpool fans won’t win him any friends at Anfield

To say that Stan Collymore retains a soft spot for former club, Liverpool, is to state the obvious, but that doesn’t mean that they’re above critique from their ex-striker.

Now a respected football pundit, Collymore isn’t backwards in coming forwards with an opinion, controversial or otherwise.

With just over a week of the summer transfer window left to go, there hasn’t been much activity at Anfield, and that’s left supporters a little anxious.

Collymore wants Liverpool fans to “chill out”

As other clubs stock their squads with new signings, the Reds appear to be relatively happy with what they already have, and Arne Slot doesn’t appear to be too fussed with the squad as it is.

That’s clearly a problem for one section of the fan base, however.

In any event, Collymore has a message for those supporters that can’t understand what’s happening under the new regime.

“The question I’d put to Liverpool fans is, yes, ordinarily, you’d have at least two that would come in to freshen the team up and to create competition for places, but with a squad of 20 plus an academy that’s producing players that can get into the first team squad, why do you think the need to buy more players is still so great?” he said to CaughtOffside for his exclusive column.

“I think that Arne Slot has come in and he’s assessed what he’s got, and then gone to the board with a shopping list.

“He’s obviously not that desperate, and he’s still got another nine days before the window closes anyway, so Liverpool may yet still do business.

“[…] So I’d say to Liverpool fans ‘don’t panic.’ There are players that are not needed arguably until the January transfer window, when the squad might need a little bit of help.

“Chill out, the big cavalry is already there. The captains, the lieutenants, the generals, are already in the team, and even if one or two infantry are required to help them get across the line, the last days of the window or even in the January transfer window is just fine.”

Collymore’s tirade sounds a little condescending and won’t win him any friends at Anfield, however, his take isn’t too far from the truth.

Why would you spend money just for the sake of it and just because everyone else is?