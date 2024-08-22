La Liga club hopeful of reaching loan agreement with Liverpool for midfielder

Celta Vigo want to bring Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic back to the club on loan.

Although a valued member of Jurgen Klopp’s squad, Bajcetic’s injury-struck campaign last season saw him feature in just one Premier League game.

And now with Arne Slot in charge, although the Dutchman rates the 19-year-old just as highly as his predecessor, the new Liverpool boss is expected to sanction the teenager’s temporary exit to aid his development.

Liverpool’s Stefan Bajcetic wanted by Celta Vigo

And according to a recent report from Fichajes the Liverpool midfielder is wanted by his former club on a season-long loan deal.

Celta Vigo, the club Bajcetic began his career with, are hopeful they can bring their former academy starlet back to the Estadio de Balaidos Stadium for a season that would see him play a more important role.

The young midfielder, who won his first cap for Spain’s under-21s last year, has three years left on his contract.

Liverpool’s own hunt for a new midfielder has already seen Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi snub the chance to move to Anfield, and according to recent reports, the Spaniard’s refusal has led to the Reds pursuing Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes instead.