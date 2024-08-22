Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is exploring his options as he’s set to seal a transfer away from Stamford Bridge, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his Daily Briefing column, Romano clarified the latest on Sterling’s situation, playing down links with any specific clubs but making it clear that talks would be happening in the next few days.

Sterling was notably left out of the Chelsea squad for the game against Manchester City last weekend, while Enzo Maresca has since spoken publicly about the England international not being in his plans.

It seems things have not gone much further than that at the moment, with Romano suggesting it’s too early to provide any concrete updates on specific teams who might be trying to sign Sterling, but apart from that the plan for the player is clear.

Sterling transfer: Romano’s update on Chelsea winger’s future

“Despite rumours, there are no specific clubs to mention yet, but Sterling’s camp is exploring options as he will leave Chelsea,” Romano said.

“The decision is clear after talking to Maresca, so Sterling is leaving and it’s over with Chelsea. Negotiations will follow in the next days with several possibilities.”

One imagines there should be a fair bit of interest in a big name like Sterling, even if he hasn’t quite been at his best in the last couple of seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The 29-year-old looks like he has probably passed his peak now, though he was undoubtedly a world class player just a year or two ago and he won’t have lost all that talent that quickly.

CFC fans will no doubt hope this slightly messy saga can be resolved as quickly as possible, though Maresca has perhaps made it trickier to convince clubs to pay significant money for a player that he’s made it so clear he doesn’t want.