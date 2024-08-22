Man Utd urged to seal important transfer as pundit convinced recent signing isn’t good enough

Manchester United have been urged to seal the transfer of an out-and-out number 9 striker like Ivan Toney before the end of the summer, as Danny Murphy isn’t convinced Joshua Zirkzee is good enough.

Zirkzee looked a promising young player during his time at Bologna, and one imagines he could go on to have a fine career at Man Utd, even if he still needs some time to settle in, develop his game, and work out his best position.

It seems Murphy isn’t convinced by the Netherlands international as a typical centre-forward, citing his underwhelming scoring record at Bologna.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, the former Liverpool midfielder made it clear he thinks someone like Toney is needed at Old Trafford, and one imagines plenty of United fans would agree that the England international could be an ideal addition.

Toney has been hugely impressive during his time at Brentford, and even if he’s not the youngest, he could do a job for a year or two before younger players like Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund are ready to become first choice.

Toney transfer: Man United urged to sign Zirkzee upgrade

“Joshua Zirkzee has made a dream start at Manchester United and looks a wonderful talent. But sorry to disappoint United fans, he is not going to be the answer to their goalscoring problems,” Murphy said.

“The Dutchman is strong and skilful, but not a proper centre forward. He likes to come to the ball and is more comfortable as a No 10 or wide. His scoring record at Bologna was a goal every four games — not great.

“Unless United go for a genuine No 9 like Ivan Toney in the last couple of weeks of the transfer window, I think you can discount their top four prospects. Rasmus Hojlund is not ready either to be that 20-goals-a-season Man United need in the Premier League.”

He added: “Though Zirkzee came off the bench and grabbed a late winner, buying a No 9 with real character and self-belief has to be a priority.

“We know Toney has the swagger and Premier League experience and if Brentford are willing to let him go for £50million, it would be a no-brainer in my view for Ten Hag to get him.”

Both United and Chelsea were recently linked with Toney by the Independent, so perhaps there could be a late twist to this saga.