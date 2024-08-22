Tottenham receive significant boost ahead of the game against Everton this weekend

Everton are set to face Tottenham this weekend with a significantly depleted squad, as a mounting injury crisis leaves them with only 14 senior players fit to play.

According to The Independent, the Toffees are grappling with a series of absences that could severely impact their performance against the North London club.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that stand-in captain James Tarkowski is the latest injury doubt, while fellow defender Ashley Young is suspended after receiving a red card against Brighton.

Additionally, Jarrad Branthwaite is still not fit, and the likes of Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Nathan Patterson, and Youssef Chermiti are also ruled out.

Speaking ahead of the game, Dyche outlined the challenges his team faces (quotes via The Independent):

“We’re stretched unfortunately. We’re down to about 14 recognised first-team players at the minute, so that’s not perfect, but the challenge is right in front of us as always.

“We’ve lost a few bodies in pre-season, which has been unfortunate, they’re searching for true fitness and we’ve got to get them fit and we’ve lost more who might not be available for this weekend.”

“Jarrad Branthwaite is still a bit away. He is not close at the moment. A few of the lads like Seamus Coleman and James Garner are getting a bit closer and have just come back into training with the group.

“James Tarkowski has got a ‘maybe’ situation, so we will have to look at that going into the next game. We obviously know the right-back situation with Ashley Young now suspended as well.”

Everton’s misery is a boost for Tottenham

This injury crisis at Everton presents a significant boost for Tottenham, who are looking to bounce back from their 1-1 draw against Leicester City last weekend.

Spurs are expected to be without Rodrigo Bentancur, who is following concussion protocols after suffering a head injury against the Foxes.

However, manager Ange Postecoglou has options, with Yves Bissouma available after serving a one-game suspension and new signing Archie Gray potentially set for his Premier League debut.

As Tottenham aim to secure three points against the struggling Merseyside club, Everton’s depleted squad could make the challenge even tougher for Sean Dyche and his men.