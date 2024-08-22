Manchester United are now reportedly at the final stages of a transfer deal for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, just a year after Chelsea previously looked like closing in on the Uruguay international.

Things seem to be advancing well for Man Utd to bring in Ugarte from PSG on an initial loan with an obligation to buy, according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, formerly Twitter.

See below as Romano has provided this key update on Ugarte to United, describing the Red Devils as being “close” to getting it done after positive meetings to discuss the deal…

?? Manchester United are now close to getting Manu Ugarte deal done! As revealed last week, #MUFC want to proceed with loan + obligation to buy and meeting with PSG was positive. No bids for Ederson — Man Utd want Ugarte, details being discussed. Deal at final stages. ??? pic.twitter.com/a3VLVLMdeg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2024

This should be a fine signing for United, even if Ugarte hasn’t quite been at his best at PSG.

Just last year, the Uruguay international was a man in demand, with the Guardian reporting that Chelsea looked to be at an advanced stage over signing him before pulling out of the deal.

Ugarte transfer: Man United look to be landing a quality Casemiro replacement

As shown in the stats below, Ugarte looks ideal to give Erik ten Hag’s side the upgrade they so desperately need on the ageing and under-performing Casemiro…

Given that Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo haven’t been that impressive for Chelsea, it could be that they’ll live to regret not trying harder to sign Ugarte before he moved to PSG.

It looks too late for the Blues now as United close in on this deal to bolster their defensive midfield options and build on what has been a strong summer window, with other big names and young talents like Joshua Zirkzee, Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui also moving to Old Trafford.

Ugarte looks like he should be a good fit in the Premier League, and Chelsea fans will no doubt be left wondering what could have been.