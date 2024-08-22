Liverpool “extremely close” to £25m transfer deal with PL club but fears of potential hijack

Liverpool are reportedly extremely close to selling Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg to Brentford for £25million, according to the BBC’s Nizaar Kinsella.

The Reds have also had interest from Bayer Leverkusen in Van den Berg, and it seems Brentford are still fearful of a possible hijack late on.

Things are very close now for Van den Berg to join Brentford for £25m, according to Kinsella, but he adds that the Bees fear a repeat of the Archie Gray transfer deal, when Tottenham hijacked their move for him earlier this summer.

See below for the latest details from Kinsella on his official page on X, formerly Twitter…

?Brentford are in advanced talks to sign Sepp van den Berg for around £25million. The move is extremely close but slight trepidation of a hijack after losing Archie Gray to Tottenham.https://t.co/11sNwC3EVt pic.twitter.com/au3wc9PfLn — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) August 22, 2024

Van den Berg has long looked like a promising young player, though he’s struggled to break into this star-studded LFC side, so it perhaps makes sense that he’s now moving on.

£25m is a very good fee for Liverpool for a player they’ve barely used, so fans of the Merseyside giants will surely be happy with this smart piece of business.

It probably won’t be easy for Brentford to beat a big name like Leverkusen to this signing, but perhaps there’d be some appeal for the 22-year-old in staying in the Premier League for a while.