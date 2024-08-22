Victor Osimhen to Chelsea “here we go” says Napoli star’s former teammate

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea has been described as “here we go”, but not from Fabrizio Romano for the time being, but from the Napoli striker’s former Nigerian international teammate John Ogu.

See below as Ogu has posted the following on his X account, but with no more context for the moment, and with none of the usual transfer journalists seemingly confirming anything on this deal…

Still, there’s always a chance that a player who knows Osimhen well has heard something to suggest this deal could be on the cards, so it will be interesting to see if anything else comes out on this soon.

Osimhen to Chelsea stories have dominated headlines this summer, with former Blues and Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel also recently discussing the Napoli front-man’s situation and suggesting he has some hope of this ambitious signing coming off…

"It's 60/40 in favour of him coming"@Mikel_John_Obi tells @richardajkeys and Andy Gray about the deal that COULD happen to bring Victor Osimhen to Chelsea!#beINPL #CFC pic.twitter.com/g3056rPFfi — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 17, 2024

Fabrizio Romano has also posted about Romelu Lukaku looking set to leave Chelsea for Napoli in his Daily Briefing column, so that surely gives the west London giants some hope of securing Osimhen, even if it’s in a separate deal.

Lukaku’s arrival should mean Napoli are well stocked up front, and it also frees up space at Chelsea, as well as the huge funds that would surely be required to bring the 25-year-old in.

Osimhen has shone for Napoli and would be an exciting addition to the Premier League.