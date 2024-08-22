Video: Christopher Nkunku scores the first goal of the Enzo Maresca era

Christopher Nkunku has given Chelsea the lead against Servette FC, scoring the first goal of the Enzo Maresca era.

The Blues are in action tonight as they face the Swiss side in the UEFA Conference League.

And despite the weaker opposition, it took them 50 minutes to break the deadlock. A clever pass from new signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sent Nkunku through on goal who did well to beat the keeper before being brought down.

The Frenchman stepped up to take the penalty in the absence of Cole Palmer and made no mistake to slot it past the keeper to make it 1-0.

Watch below: