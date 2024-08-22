Video: Cristiano Ronaldo scores stunning header to put Al-Nassr ahead, just two goals shy of 900 career goals

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a stunning header to give Al-Nassr the lead in their SPL season opener against Al-Raed.

The goal came in the 34th minute, when Sadio Mané received the ball on the edge of the box and delivered a perfectly floated cross into the area.

Ronaldo, known for his incredible aerial ability, made a remarkable leap to meet the cross and powered a brilliant header past the goalkeeper to break the deadlock.

Watch the goal below:

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A HEADER! ? pic.twitter.com/64lhLlyNgV — TC (@totalcristiano) August 22, 2024

This goal not only gave Al-Nassr a crucial lead but also brought Ronaldo within just two goals of reaching the astonishing milestone of 900 career goals—a feat that no footballer has ever achieved.