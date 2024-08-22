Video: Enzo with a brilliant assist as Madueke smashes it home to make it 2-0

Madueke doubled Chelsea’s lead with a powerful strike against Swiss side Servette in the Europa Conference League.

The goal came in the 76th minute from a super Enzo Fernandez assist who played in a gorgeous pass for the Englishman to send him through to goal.

The 22-year-old took a couple of touches before smashing it into the back of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance to save it.

Watch the goal below:

Earlier in the second half, Christopher Nkunku gave the Blues the lead from the spot after being brought down inside the box.

Chelsea won the first leg of the play-off 2-0, with the second leg scheduled to be played on the 29th August.