Video: Enzo with a brilliant assist as Madueke smashes it home to make it 2-0

Madueke doubled Chelsea’s lead with a powerful strike against Swiss side Servette in the Europa Conference League. 

The goal came in the 76th minute from a super Enzo Fernandez assist who played in a gorgeous pass for the Englishman to send him through to goal.

The 22-year-old took a couple of touches before smashing it into the back of the net, giving the goalkeeper no chance to save it.

Earlier in the second half, Christopher Nkunku gave the Blues the lead from the spot after being brought down inside the box.

Chelsea won the first leg of the play-off 2-0, with the second leg scheduled to be played on the 29th August.

