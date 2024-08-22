Video: Marc Guiu leaves Chelsea fans in disbelief after shocking open goal miss in Europa Conference League

Chelsea’s new summer signing, Marc Guiu, is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after a shocking triple miss in their Europa Conference League match against Swiss side Servette.

Despite Chelsea securing a 2-0 victory, Guiu’s dramatic miss has become the talking point of the game.

The match, which saw Christopher Nkunku convert a penalty in the 50th minute and Noni Madueke add a second goal 26 minutes later, was largely dominated by Chelsea. However, Guiu’s miss overshadowed the result.

Guiu’s intense pressing forced Servette’s goalkeeper into a blunder outside the box. The Spaniard pounced on the ball and had the goal at his mercy, but he somehow failed to score as the keeper scrambled back into position. He then had two further opportunities to score from the rebound but failed to capitalise on either chance.

The miss is easily one of the worst misses ever. Watch below: