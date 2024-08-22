Former West Ham boss David Moyes lands unusual new job in Europe

Former Premier League manager David Moyes has landed a new job with UEFA as the Scottish coach has become a technical observer for games overseen by the governing body of football in Europe.

That is according to Henry Winter, who reports that former England boss Gareth Southgate has also taken up a similar role alongside the ex-West Ham coach.

Southgate will be covering the Champions League games as a technical observer, where he will be Whatsapping his insight during games to UEFA analysts in their Nyon hub. The English coach will fill in reports for UEFA within 24/48 hours, talking about teams’ tactical set-up in and out of possession, individual performances etc.

As for Moyes, the 61-year-old will likely be doing UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League games as the Scot competed in both, winning the latter, while at West Ham.

This seems like an unusual job for a veteran manager to take but he is clearly waiting for the right opportunity to come along.

Moyes left West Ham at the end of last season having been at the London club for five years. The former Man United boss brought great success to the Hammers but his style of play didn’t match the direction the Irons wanted to go in and therefore, they did not renew his contract.

The news of the 61-year-old taking a new job comes days after the veteran coach was linked to Leeds United should Daniel Farke come under more pressure.

It will be good for Moyes to take some time off and soon enough the right project will arrive on the former West Ham coach’s door.