West Ham reach verbal agreement for loan-to-buy deal today

West Ham United have reportedly agreed a loan-to-buy deal with Corinthians for Brazilian defender Luizao.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Hammers are set to see the 22-year-old leave London in favour of a return to South America.

Formerly of Sao Paulo, Luizao, according to reporter Gabriel Sa, is on the verge of signing for rivals Corinthians in a deal that would first see him join on loan.

Since joining the Hammers’ under-21s squad 18 months ago, Luizao, who has just two years left on his deal, has scored four goals in 37 youth games.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the Londoners.