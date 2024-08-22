West Ham reach verbal agreement for loan-to-buy deal today

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have reportedly agreed a loan-to-buy deal with Corinthians for Brazilian defender Luizao.

That’s according to recent reports which claim the Hammers are set to see the 22-year-old leave London in favour of a return to South America.

Formerly of Sao Paulo, Luizao, according to reporter Gabriel Sa, is on the verge of signing for rivals Corinthians in a deal that would first see him join on loan.

More Stories / Latest News
England international’s next destination labelled as “a dreadful move” and “an absolute waste”
Superb stats show top Man Utd transfer target would be huge upgrade on current Red Devils ace
Cristiano Ronaldo reaches more YouTube subscribers than Barcelona in just one day

Since joining the Hammers’ under-21s squad 18 months ago, Luizao, who has just two years left on his deal, has scored four goals in 37 youth games.

The 22-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for the Londoners.

More Stories Luizao

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.