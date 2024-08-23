Ange Postecoglou has admitted Tottenham are aiming to sell ‘a couple more’ players before the end of the transfer window, but left the door open for more potential arrivals.

It’s been a busy summer for Spurs, who have brought in Dominic Solanke, Archie Gray, Wilson Odobert and Lucas Bergvall.

Going the other way, Oliver Skipp, Emerson Royal and Joe Rodon have all brought in substantial fees, while a host of players have left on loans or free transfers, including Eric Dier, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon.

Postecoglou on Tottenham’s remaining transfer plans

Despite still having a deep squad, there are areas that, in an ideal world, Postecoglou would like to further strengthen.

Naturally, the Australian has been quizzed on Tottenham’s plans for the rest of the transfer window, which has one more week to run.

Postecoglou revealed that more outgoings are to be expected, while Spurs may yet make another opportunistic move to bring another body through the door.

“A couple more [players] will go out, but we’ve done a fair bit of work over the last 12 months in terms of the squad,” Postecoglou told reporters in his press conference ahead of this weekend’s clash with Everton (via BBC Sport).

“As much as the focus has been on getting guys in, we’ve changed the squad a fair bit, brought down the demographic a fair way.

“We’ve brought in footballers who are better suited to play the football we want to play moving forwards. So, there has been a lot of work done in that area from our perspective, but with a week to go there is still a little bit to do.”