Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has “built a really strong relationship” with unwanted Chelsea star

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been talking to the press on Friday about his relationship with Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling as the winger is set to leave the Blues during the current transfer window.

Despite participating in pre-season with Chelsea, the English talent has been left out of Enzo Maresca’s first two squads of the season and has been told that he has no future at Stamford Bridge.

The winger is currently training at home away from the London club’s first team, reports The Independent, and has also seen his number seven shirt given to new signing Pedro Neto this week.

Chelsea have completely disrespected Sterling following their clash with Man City last weekend and a player who has achieved so much in the sport doesn’t deserve to be treated this way.

The Blues player’s camp is currently in the process of trying to find the 29-year-old a new club but it will not be Arsenal, despite the former Man City star having a good relationship with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta will not be signing Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling for Arsenal

Arteta and Sterling have worked together before when the duo were at Man City. The pair enjoyed a lot of success together at the Manchester club but they will not be reuniting at the Emirates Stadium, the Spanish coach told the press on Friday.

When asked if he has had the temptation to call Sterling to sign for Arsenal, Arteta said via Fabrizio Romano: “No… but I can talk about my time with Raheem.

“It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together”.

The transfer journalist has said that there are no talks between Arsenal and Sterling at present and it would be a huge surprise if the North London club made a move for the English winger.

The 29-year-old is not the same player Arteta worked with at Man City and the Gunners already have better wide players than the Chelsea star at their club.