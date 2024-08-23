Mikel Arteta has said Raheem Sterling is someone he has “really strong” feelings about, with the winger set to leave Chelsea this summer.

Arteta worked with Sterling when the pair were at Manchester City and now the Englishman is on the market again with the likes of Crystal Palace and Aston Villa said to be interested.

The 29-year-old joined Chelsea in a deal worth £50m from City in 2022 and signed a lucrative contract reportedly worth in excess of £300,000 per week.

Arteta has strong feelings for Sterling

Sterling hasn’t lived up to expectations during his time at Stamford Bridge and was even booed by Chelsea supporters at times last season.

Enzo Maresca confirmed earlier this week that Sterling was no longer part of the Chelsea project and his number seven shirt has already been given to new signing Pedro Neto.

Chelsea face a race against the clock to find a solution for Sterling, who is believed to want a permanent exit rather than a loan move.

His wages could prove a stumbling block whilst it’s unclear how much Chelsea would want for the England international, but it’s been reported he would be willing to take a pay cut if the right project was presented to him.

Arteta was asked ahead of Arsenal’s trip to Villa Park this weekend if the Gunners have any interest in Sterling.

“No, but I can talk about my time with Raheem. It was exceptional, we built a really strong relationship together,” he told reporters.

“He taught me a lot as well, about individuals, how they, players think, how we support them. He is someone I have really strong feelings about.”

Arteta’s side could do with some back up for Bukayo Saka in the wide areas and Sterling, who has been linked with Arsenal in the past would provide that as well as a winning mentality and Premier League experience.

However, a move to the Emirates before deadline day next week would be a huge surprise and something that has to be viewed as unlikely right now.