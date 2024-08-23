Barcelona are still exploring a deal to sign Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Cancelo arrived at City from Italian giants Juventus in 2019 and has made 154 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 21 assists.

The Portugal international has won three Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad, whilst he’s also spent time on loan at Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Barcelona still trying to Cancelo

Cancelo is expected to leave City this summer and Saudi side Al-Hilal have tabled an official offer for the 30-year-old, whilst it’s believed negotiations are underway with both the players camp and City.

However, Plettenberg has reported that Barcelona haven’t given up hope of signing Cancelo and will explore the possibility right up until deadline day.

He took to X.com and said:

“Been told that @FCBarcelona are still exploring deal to sign João #Cancelo until Deadline Day! … Al-Hilal, also there and very concrete. No final decision from Cancelo yet but the 30 y/o right-back could leave ManCity in the next days. Contract valid until 2027.”

Cancelo spent last season on loan with the Spanish giants and made 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Barcelona’s financial struggles are well documented and as of yet they have been unable to register new signing Dani Olmo, so how they would finance a potential move for Cancelo remains to be seen.

Cancelo currently has three years left on his City deal and it’s unclear currently what their asking price for the Portuguese is and whether they would be open to sending him on loan again.

The City man, who can play at both left and right back was part of the Portugal squad that got knocked out at the quarter final stage of Euro 2024.

Whilst a move to Saudi would be financially lucrative, it feels Cancelo still has a lot of to give and should be performing at the highest level for one of Europe’s top clubs.