Exclusive: “A name to watch” – Barcelona weighing up opportunities as Man United ace linked

As the transfer window enters its final week, Barcelona are still looking at the various opportunities that may be available to them.

The Catalans appear to still be struggling under the weight of Financial Fair Play, but if they’re able to sell some players over the course of the next few days, there may be an incoming signing or two to be landed in the final hours.

Barcelona combing the transfer market for opportunities

Hansi Flick will have understood the size of the task ahead of him when taking the first-team coach’s job, and the club’s inability to be able to register new signing Dani Olmo at present only underscores the problems facing both the coach and the club as a whole.

President Joan Laporta and his board appear to be doing their level best to keep the club’s heads above water and they’re not a sinking ship just yet, however, the damage that the last regime did to Barcelona is clearly still having a marked effect.

In any event, Flick has his eye on one player in particular according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano.

“Barca are looking at opportunities on the market like Kingsley Coman, who is still a name to watch, as well as Federico Chiesa, who is available,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“[…] Chiesa is also represented by the same agent who looks after Marc Pubill, another player that’s being linked to FC Barcelona.

“[…] Despite the reports, there are no updates on Jadon Sancho and Barca so far.

“There are several other opportunities on the market and Barca will take some days to decide, so we will wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

If Barca’s current situation doesn’t alter too much over the next seven days, then the Catalan giants face another season where youth over experience will be the order of the day.

They can still be competitive, but the club may have to accept that silverware could escape them for another 12 months at least.