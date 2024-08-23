Bournemouth are working on a deal to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

The Blues have once again been busy this summer and whilst they would like to bring in a striker before the end of the window, their main priority will be moving players on.

Chelsea currently have a group of players training away from the first team who are surplus to requirements which includes the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Trevoh Chalobah and Arrizabalaga.

Bournemouth working on Arrizabalaga loan deal

Chelsea made Arrizabalaga the most expensive goalkeeper in the world back in 2018 when they paid Athletic Bilbao £71.6m.

After a positive start it’s fair to say the 29-year-old’s time at Stamford Bridge hasn’t been a success and he spent last season on loan at Real Madrid where he made 20 appearances as Los Blancos won La Liga and the Champions League.

The Spaniard was linked with a move to Al-Ittihad earlier this summer, whilst his preference is a return to the Spanish capital but that depends on Andriy Lunin moving on.

Ornstein has now provided an update and reported that Bournemouth are working on a loan deal for the goalkeeper.

? EXCL: Bournemouth working on deal to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan from Chelsea. #AFCB in talks with #CFC + 29yo; top target but options include Ramsdale & also interest from other clubs. Contract 2025 so would need extension before move @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/S1BpInEdYI — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 23, 2024

The report adds that other teams are considering Arrizabalaga, who is Bournemouth’s top target, whilst the club also have other options which include former player Aaron Ramsdale.

The Spain international has made 163 appearances for the Blues and was part of the squad which won the Champions League in 2021.

It’s unlikely Chelsea would sanction a straight loan and you would think they would want an obligation to buy to add permanency to the deal.

Arrizabalaga isn’t the only goalkeeper Chelsea are looking to offload this summer with Djordje Petrovic deemed surplus to requirements following the arrival of Filip Jorgensen, despite impressing last season and the 24-year-old has been linked with a loan move to Strasbourg.