Chris Sutton names surprise player Man Utd ‘missed’ most last season

Chris Sutton believes Manchester United suffered greatly due to Lisandro Martinez’s injury problems last season, tipping the Argentine defender to make a difference this campaign.

Martinez joined the Red Devils from Ajax in the summer of 2022 and played 45 games across all competitions in his first season at the club, lifting the EFL Cup along the way.

However, the 23-time Argentina international suffered greatly with foot, knee and calf injuries throughout 2023/24, limiting him to just 14 outings and 648 Premier League minutes.

Martinez made a timely return to help United win their last two Premier League games of the season, while he started as the Red Devils shocked rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Sutton: Martinez will be key for Man Utd

Martinez played the full 90 minutes in Man Utd’s 1-0 win over Fulham to open the new Premier League season last Friday.

The 26-year-old put in an excellent performance that saw him make three tackles, three interceptions, two clearances and two recoveries, while completing 54 of his 61 attempted passes.

It was the sort of performance that reminded Man Utd fans just what they were missing for large stretches of last season and enough to convince ex-Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic striker Sutton that he can make a difference this year.

“Getting off to a winning start in the Premier League was important for Erik ten Hag, albeit Manchester United didn’t hit the heights they are maybe capable of,” Sutton wrote in his Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport.

He added: “Lisandro Martinez is going to be the key for them this season. I know everybody talks about attacking players, but they missed him for large parts of last season and he gives them a bit of steel at the back.”

Sutton predicted a 1-1 draw for United this weekend against Brighton, citing the Seagulls’ impressive 3-0 win at Everton last week as inspiration for taking a shock point against the Red Devils.

“I predicted Brighton to lose at Everton and they won easily in the end. They like a left-field appointment and Fabian Hurzeler has made a really good start,” Sutton continued.

“It’s always important to get that first win under your belt as a new manager to get that belief that your message is getting across.”