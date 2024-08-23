Chris Sutton believes Mohamed Salah ‘looks fitter than ever’ and will prove the difference in Liverpool’s clash with Brentford this weekend.

The Reds made a great start to life under Arne Slot with a 2-0 victory away at Ipswich Town last week.

Diogo Jota opened the scoring on the hour mark before Salah settled the tie just five minutes later having already assisted the first strike.

Salah was a livewire throughout, creating two chances and attempting four shots, while also having 11 touches in the opposition box.

Sutton praises ‘ripped’ Salah

Former Blackburn, Chelsea and Celtic striker Sutton was certainly impressed with what he saw from Salah, who he believes will help Liverpool prove too much for Brentford at Anfield this weekend.

“Mo Salah looked good, he is ripped and looks fitter than ever,” Sutton wrote in his Premier League predictions column for BBC Sport, continuing: “I think Liverpool’s attack will be too strong for the Brentford backline.”

Sutton also credited Slot for showing his ‘ruthless side’ after the Dutchman hooked Jarell Quansah at half-time in favour of Ibrahima Konate.

He added: “It was a really good win for Arne Slot’s Liverpool at Ipswich, they had to work for it and he showed his ruthless side taking defender Jarell Quansah off at half-time and putting Ibrahima Konate on.”