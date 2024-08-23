Oliver Glasner has revealed Marc Guehi will captain Crystal Palace against West Ham on Saturday and that he expects the defender to remain at the club beyond this transfer window.

Guehi has been heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United in recent weeks having caught the eye for club and country over the last couple of years.

Despite the rumours, Guehi wore the captain’s armband and played the full 90 minutes in Palace’s opening fixture of the 2024/25 Premier League season against Brentford on Sunday.

The Eagles fell to a 2-1 defeat thanks to strikes from Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa, either side of an Ethan Pinnock own goal. However, Guehi turned in a solid performance, completing 39 of his 41 attempted passes, while making a match-high 10 clearances. The centre-back also registered four recoveries and won all four of his aerial duels.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s London derby with the Hammers, Glasner has revealed he once again expects Guehi to don the armband.

“Marc will lead the team as captain tomorrow,” he told reports (via Sky Sports).

Will Marc Guehi remain at Crystal Palace?

Glasner was then asked whether he expects Guehi to remain at Selhurst Park amid the intense Newcastle speculation.

“I expect everyone to be a Crystal Palace player until I am told something different. It is always their [the player’s] decision,” the Austrian responded.

With the closure of the transfer window just a week away, Glasner’s comments seem to suggest that Newcastle’s pursuit of Guehi will ultimately come to nothing.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe was also asked about what to expect from Newcastle in the transfer market over the next week.

“There’s no news. I’m a step removed from it so it’s always difficult for me to give you definite answers,” he responded, adding: “I’m aware that there’s still work going on behind the scenes but training and preparing for Bournemouth has been as normal and I’m not getting regular updates, so what will be will be.

“We are still active in the market. We’re trying to improve the squad and we’ve still got a bit of time.”