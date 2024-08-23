“Anything can happen” – Enzo Maresca casts doubt over the future of Chelsea star

After making a number of new signings this summer, Chelsea are now looking to offload some players as they want to trim down their squad.

The Blues are ready to let Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling and Romelu Lukaku leave the club this summer as they are considered surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge now.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, it feels like no player is safe as the new boss is ready to stamp his authority at the club.

The Chelsea manager has claimed that despite his desire to keep Noni Madueke at the club, his future remains uncertain as “anything can happen” until the transfer window is open.

Madueke scored for Chelsea against Servette in their Europa Conference League play-off at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.

The transfer window closes in one week and he faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea boss Maresca said in his post match conference, as reported by Metro:

‘I really like Noni, the only problem with him is he has to understand he needs consistency during the week in every training session.

‘But he is a good player and he is doing well with us since we started.’

Maresca was asked if he wants to keep the player at the club:

‘Yes, absolutely. But the problem is, the reality is that until the transfer window is not open, anything can happen. But for sure, Noni is the type of player that I like.’

Due to the club have so many options in the wide positions, Madueke has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Noni Madueke will see limited playing time at Chelsea

The arrival of new signing Pedro Neto has made it even more difficult for the England Under-21 international to start regularly for the club.

Maresca is impressed with Madueke but wants the player to show consistency in the training sessions.

The Chelsea winger has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer but only one week is left in the transfer window to shut down and no progress has been made on that front.