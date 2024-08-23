West Ham are set to be challenged by Everton in the race for Paris Saint Germain midfielder Carlos Soler according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg.

The Hammers have been busy in the market and have made a number of signings as they look to freshen up the squad for new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The season didn’t get off to the best start as West Ham lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the London Stadium, with a number of their new signings starting on the bench.

West Ham to be challenged by Everton for Soler

Despite signing the likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Niclas Füllkrug the Hammers are expected to make further additions before deadline day.

One player they have identified is PSG midfielder Soler, who has reportedly been on their list of targets for a long time.

The Hammers will reportedly make a move for the Spaniard before deadline day, but according to Plettenberg they are now facing competition from Everton for his signature.

He took to X.com and said:

“West Ham AND Everton, now pushing to sign Carlos #Soler! … no agreements with Paris Saint-Germain yet.”

It’s believed at this stage PSG aren’t open to a loan deal and want a permanent sale for the 27-year-old, who has been at the club since 2022 following his move from Valencia.

The Hammers are clearly looking to add more options to their midfield, whilst Everton are looking for options in the middle of park following Amadou Onana’s move to Aston Villa.

It’s unclear what PSG’s asking price will be for Soler, who still has three years left on his current deal in the French capital.

If faced with the choice of West Ham and Everton at this current stage it’s surely a no brainer for the Spaniard given the Hammers could potentially push for Europe this season.

Soler has made 63 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists, but his time in Paris could be coming to an end.