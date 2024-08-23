“They want him” – Transfer expert confirms West Ham interest in brilliant Spanish midfielder

It’s been quite the transfer window for West Ham United.

Twelve months ago, perhaps as a result of a delay in banking monies from the sale of Declan Rice, the Hammers didn’t land their targets until the week of the first match of the campaign.

So far this summer, technical director, Tim Steidten, has already brokered deals for Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville, Niclas Fullkrug, Luis Guilherme, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Guido Rodriguez, Wes Foderingham, Jean-Clair Todibo and Mohamadou Kante.

No wonder the locals in East London are cock-a-hoop, though it appears that there is even more business to be done.

There had been rumours that the Irons were interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s intelligent midfielder, Carlos Soler, and now transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed the news.

West Ham want PSG’s Carlos Soler says Romano

“I only know that West Ham are working to sell some players, but nothing more than this at the moment,” he told CaughtOffside for his exclusive Daily Briefing.

“Let’s see in the next days, as I don’t have anything imminent on outgoings yet.

“For Carlos Soler, West Ham keep working and advancing as they want him, and talks took place on both the club and player side.”

The 27-year-old is a Spanish international, and would surely be another studious addition for a club that are clearly intent on going places in 2024/25.

With only a week to go until the window closes for business for another few months, Steidten doesn’t have long to get a deal over the line, especially when you consider that sales will need to be a priority in order that the Hammers stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

However, the German has shown beyond doubt that he’s more than capable in the marketplace, and all the while the window does remain open, West Ham supporters can be assured Steidten will be going all out to make something happen.