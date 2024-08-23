Kingsley Coman looks set to begin the 2024/25 Bundesliga campaign with Bayern Munich after dismissing interest from Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe.

Christian Falk reports that the Bavarian giants are, nonetheless, ‘keeping an eye’ on the situation in the event of a potential exit.

The 28-year-old and Leon Goretzka are two players the club is understood to be observing in this regard.

“The other name is Kingsley Coman [who Bayern are keeping an eye on in case of a potential exit]. There are still talks,” the BILD reporter wrote in his Fact Files column with CaughtOffside.

“Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahçe was interested but that’s not an option for Kingsley himself.

“Bayern Munich was always waiting for an offer from PSG but they had bad luck because Désiré Doué is joining PSG and not Bayern, so they now have an offensive player. Doué’s not the same kind, of course, so there’s still hope. Perhaps they could come up with a loan deal with a buy option attached, but there’s nothing concrete on that front at the moment. It seems also that Kingsley Coman will still be in Munich when the season begins.”

The wide man’s 2023/24 season was sadly curtailed by a raft of injury issues, including a medial ligament tear in his knee, which meant Coman only featured 17 times in the German top-flight.

He did still manage to register six goal contributions in that time (within 1,123 minutes of action).

Who has Jose Mourinho signed for Fenerbahçe?

Jose Mourinho’s outfit has certainly been active in the market as they look to build on their second-place finish in the Turkish Super Lig last term. The Sarı Kanaryalar haven’t won the league title since the 2013/14 season.

This could all be about to change after the Istanbul-based side launched a summer transfer window offensive that saw them land the likes of Sevilla’s Youssef En-Nesyri and Atletico Madrid’s Caglar Soyuncu.

Coman must be used sparingly

A litany of injury issues affecting Coman over the last three seasons should be more than suggestive of the workload Vincent Kompany and Co. must subject the French international to in 2024/25.

The ‘extraordinary’ attacker (as once described by teammate Thomas Muller on bundesliga.com) has notably missed 45 games for club and country from 2021/22 onwards.

When does Kingsley Coman’s contract with Bayern expire?

Bayern Munich are under far less pressure to address their winger’s contract situation compared to other talents like Joshua Kimmich.

Coman’s current terms aren’t set to expire until the summer of 2027. Even if Max Eberl and Co. hope to land a pretty fee for his services next summer, they have time to get a tune out of the player in the hopes of raising his transfer value for 2025.