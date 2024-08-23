Video: Former Arsenal star scores special goal with rocket in Bundesliga opener

The Bundesliga returned on Friday night with the defending champions opening up the season against Borussia Monchengladbach with German fans treated to a rocket by former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka.

The Switzerland star scored his fair share of stunning goals while at the Emirates Stadium across the seven years he spent at the Premier League giants. The midfielder nearly won the Premier League during his final season at the club before departing for Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Xhaka won the Bundesliga during his first campaign in Germany and as tradition, Leverkusen opened up the season on Friday night.

The former Arsenal captain scored the first goal of the season and it was worth the wait over the summer as the veteran star hit a rocket.

Watch: Former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka hits rocket in Bundesliga opener

"MY GOODNESS!" ? What a STRIKE from Granit Xhaka! ? pic.twitter.com/zgBQQUHFKX — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 23, 2024

??? GOAL | Mönchengladbach 0-1 Bayer Leverkusen | Xhaka WHAT A FANTASTIC GOAL FROM XHAKA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/Qj1eg1ayuQ — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) August 23, 2024

GRANIT XHAKA TAKE A BOW ? What a goal to start the Bundesliga season ? pic.twitter.com/BOktHOYdMa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 23, 2024

Pictures by Sky Sports, beIN Sports and ESPN.