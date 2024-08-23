Video: Former Arsenal star scores special goal with rocket in Bundesliga opener

Arsenal FC
Posted by

The Bundesliga returned on Friday night with the defending champions opening up the season against Borussia Monchengladbach with German fans treated to a rocket by former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka. 

The Switzerland star scored his fair share of stunning goals while at the Emirates Stadium across the seven years he spent at the Premier League giants. The midfielder nearly won the Premier League during his final season at the club before departing for Bayer Leverkusen last summer.

Xhaka won the Bundesliga during his first campaign in Germany and as tradition, Leverkusen opened up the season on Friday night.

The former Arsenal captain scored the first goal of the season and it was worth the wait over the summer as the veteran star hit a rocket.

More Stories / Latest News
Leicester should prepare themselves for ‘another big sale’ before deadline day
Mason Greenwood makes major career change just weeks after joining new club
Arsenal midfielder agrees to join big European club due to Mikel Merino’s arrival

Watch: Former Arsenal star Granit Xhaka hits rocket in Bundesliga opener

Pictures by Sky Sports, beIN Sports and ESPN.

More Stories Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.