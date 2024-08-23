The important detail that was kept from Raheem Sterling by Chelsea

New season, same old Chelsea.

The circus pitched up at Stamford Bridge once Clearlake Capital took over and it hasn’t left town yet.

The latest decision by the club which doesn’t seem to have any basis whatsoever, is to move Raheem Sterling on this summer.

It’s long been accepted that when the transfer windows come around, particularly in the summer, the Blues are going to be one of the protagonists.

Chelsea kept Raheem Sterling in the dark

As much as for keeping on the right side of Financial Fair Play as anything else, the churn of first-team playing staff over the past few seasons has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Sterling, it seems, is just the latest in a long line of investments that are considered surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

According to Mail+ Sport (subscription required), the club appeared to keep an important detail from him, and it seems the player and his representatives forced their hand.

The outlet note that there had been rumours for a while that Sterling was available for sale but Chelsea wouldn’t comment in public.

Asking for clarity on the rumours, the important detail that every player would want to understand if their career was about to take another, unexpected turn, Sterling found out within 24 hours that he was no longer wanted.

Though it’s probably fair to suggest that the player isn’t at quite the level he was a couple of seasons ago when the Blues signed him, he’s arguably worth more than being thrown on the scrap heap by the West Londoners.

Perhaps Messrs. Boehly and Eghbali known they’ll still get a pretty penny for the 29-year-old, and that’s likely to be the driving factor in this particular situation.