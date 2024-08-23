“Willing to get the deal done” – Journalist provides latest update on Arsenal transfer

Arsenal are set to lose one of their players to fellow Premier League club Nottingham Forest this summer.

The Gunners have made new additions to their squad while they have also allowed some of the players to leave the club who are no longer a part of manager Mikel Arteta’s plans at the club.

The club’s most recent sale has been midfielder Charlie Patino, who has been sold by the club to Spanish Segunda Division side Deportivo La Coruna.

Striker Eddie Nketiah could be the next player to head out of the club as the English attacker is way down in the pecking order at the club and he is looking for more playing opportunities.

The Gunners have decided to cash in on the striker and talks are taking place with Forest over the transfer of the young striker.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has spoken exclusively to GiveMeSport and provided the update about Forest’s pursuit of Nketiah, who has overtaken Santiago Gimenez in the race to join the club.

Jacobs said:

“Nottingham Forest have moved on from Santiago Gimenez to Eddie Nketiah and advanced talks are taking place now with Arsenal over the fee and all parties are optimistic and willing to get the deal done, while Nketiah is prepared to move to Nottingham Forest.

“The terms are not a problem, it’s really just about the package. And, whereas for Marseille, it was one price that they didn’t meet, which was €30 million; for Nottingham Forest, it’s £30 million.

“And this is very normal in windows when clubs sell intra-Premier League, the price is higher, because there’s always the danger that Nketiah turns up and scores against you. Also, generally, the Premier League clubs have got a little bit more money.”

Eddie Nketiah is heading out of Arsenal soon

The player is keen on a move to Forest and both the clubs are optimistic that an agreement will be reached for the transfer.

Nketiah has seen little action in the starting line up at the Emirates Stadium. For most of his career with Arsenal, he has been a back up option but a really good one.

His performances off the bench have been impressive for Arteta’s team and despite his limited playing time, he has shown he can make the difference if given more opportunities.

Arteta and his management will be happy to get £30 million for a player who is possibly their fourth choice attacker behind Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard.