“Now is the right time” – Journalist has revealed why Newcastle star wants to leave

Newcastle star Kieran Trippier has made up his mind to leave the club this summer and the club are preparing to allow him to leave.

He has been a crucial player for the Magpies under Eddie Howe and his contribution has been key in Newcastle’s success under the ownership of PIF.

The player has conveyed his demand to the club that he wants to leave the club for a new challenge elsewhere, particularly after losing his place in the starting line up this season.

Manager Eddie Howe preferred to start Tino Livramento in the first match of the season while Trippier has also lost the captaincy to midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has discussed the situation of Trippier at St James’ Park and claimed that it is the right time for him to leave the club.

He told GiveMeSport:

“Of the clubs that have enquired, we can say he has options with Galatasaray, with Atalanta and also with Everton.

“It now is on Newcastle to decide, this late in the window, whether they’re prepared to sanction it, knowing that the player wants to start more regularly, and Newcastle may not be able to guarantee him that this season.

 

Newcastle right-back Kieran Trippier wants to leave the club.
“Let’s not forget, he’s lost the captaincy as well to Bruno Guimaraes. From the player’s point of view, now is the right time to leave.”

The experienced right-back has contributed on both ends for Newcastle United.

His role and contribution to the team is underrated and it remains to be seen whether Livramento can do that.

Newcastle defender is linked with a move to Everton

The England international could get reunited with his former manager Sean Dyche at Everton, with the Premier League club showing interest in his services.

A move to Goodison Park could work in his favour as the Toffees are looking for a younger right-back. At the age of 33, Trippier is a younger option compared to Seamus Coleman and Ashley Young.

The defender has entered the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and it is time for the Magpies to sanction his exit.

