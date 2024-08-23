Bayern Munich are not interested in pursuing a move for Liverpool defender Joe Gomez this summer.

That’s the word from reliable Bundesliga insider Christian Falk this morning after rumours emerged surrounding the Bavarians’ alleged interest in the England international.

“As far as Joe Gomez is concerned, there’s nothing to the rumour, as Bayern still have Hiroki Ito. The defender did break his foot, but he will come back,” the CaughtOffside columnist told The Daily Briefing.

Paul Joyce of The Times had suggested the centre-half’s willingness to explore his options – after being dropped for the Reds’ season opener against Ipswich – could see Bayern alerted to his situation.

Nonetheless, both Falk and Florian Plettenberg (Sky Germany) have confirmed that rumours around the player and the Bundesliga giants should be taken with a pinch of salt.

The former Charlton Athletic prospect featured 51 times across all competitions (3,133 minutes), helping Jurgen Klopp’s men lift the Carabao Cup in 2023/24.

Will Liverpool sell Joe Gomez this summer?

Liverpool currently find themselves in a rather strange position.

Bayern Munich may not wish to sign the 27-year-old, but there should be no doubts over how attractive an option he remains for a variety of outfits in the current window.

The player has already been discussed as a potential makeweight in a deal that could have seen Anthony Gordon return to Merseyside. Unfortunately for Arne Slot’s men, Newcastle found suitable workarounds to ensure they stayed in the green ahead of the PSR accounting deadline. A situation that ensured they could keep hold of the former Everton star for the foreseeable future.

If one report from Football Insider is to be believed, the interest doesn’t stop there as far as Premier League outfits are concerned. Aston Villa are said to have made an enquiry about the centre-half, and the player himself is understood to be open to such a move.

Why Liverpool might regret selling Gomez

There would be a certain amount of regret attached to such an exit, of course. And not just simply because it would represent the second major defensive exit from Liverpool following Joel Matip’s departure on a free agency.

The Englishman’s positional versatility has seen him remain an important asset at Anfield despite multiple injury setbacks.

2023/24 particularly illustrated this point, as Gomez registered 44 out of 51 appearances across either flank as a fullback.